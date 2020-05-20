South Orange Releases Video of Alleged Police Use of Force Incident

In January, South Orange, NJ officials reported that a police officer had been “placed on leave pending a use of force investigation following an incident involving a reported robbery just after midnight on Jan. 22 on Sloan Street.” Today, South Orange posted the video of the incident along with a statement on southorange.org.

The statement reported that an investigation into the officer’s actions by South Orange Police Internal Affairs had been completed and that “the officer has been issued a preliminary notice of disciplinary action seeking the officer’s removal. Pending the outcome of a hearing, the officer will remain suspended.” An earlier review by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards Bureau determined that criminal charges would not be sought against the officer and referred the matter back to the SOPD for the Internal Affairs investigation.

Village Green has asked South Orange Village officials for additional information and will be filing an Open Public Records Request.

At 7 minutes into the video, a partial image of the accused can be seen on the left through the open door of the police cruiser and bits of conversation can be heard. The accused appears to resist being placed into the backseat of the cruiser before exiting again.

After 10 minutes of video, a voice can be heard saying the accused is resisting arrest. An arm then pushes the accused into the car and appears to hold him by the head or neck as the accused says, “I f’d your wife.” At around 10:44, another arm reaches into the car and punches the accused in the head five times.

Village Green will continue to follow this story.

From South Orange Township.

Officer Administratively Charged Following a Use of Force Incident, South Orange Seeks Removal

On January 22, 2020, the South Orange Police Department (“SOPD”), as part of its standard protocol and procedures, reviewed the video of an incident that had occurred earlier that day at 12:05 a.m.