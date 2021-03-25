South Orange Rescue Squad Hosts ‘Get Egged’ Spring Fundraiser

From South Orange Rescue Squad:

Has the Easter bunny been slacking this year? Have you ever wanted to “egg” your neighbor or friends yard? Do you have kids that have been doing a good job during this pandemic and you want to celebrate their hard work and give them something fun to do?



The South Orange Rescue Squad proudly presents the “Get Egged!” fundraiser.

How it works: Follow the link below and fill out the form! From there, you’ll get an email to finalize your order. The night before April 3, 4, 10, or 11, we will stop by and egg your yard with candy filled eggs so everything is set in the morning. We will also leave a personalized letter for the recipient so they know the reason that they got egged (Easter/prank/celebration of hard work during the pandemic).

$15 for every 12 eggs. Address of egging must be in South Orange or Maplewood.

https://forms.gle/Bo7ory7SwVZ5R4TB8

Sponsored by our great friends at the Rotary Club of South Orange!