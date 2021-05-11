South Orange Road Construction May 12-20; Expect Road Closures, Changes to Traffic Patterns

From SOPD:

Starting on Wednesday May 12th and running through Thursday May 20th, (Sat & Sun excluded) sections of South Orange Avenue and North Ridgewood Road will be milled and paved. The work will take place during the hours of 8pm and 4am.

Stretches of South Orange Ave between Glenview Road and Elm Court will be impacted. Drivers can expect road closures and/or changes to traffic patterns. The red areas in the attached photo depict approximate locations of work.

Please plan your commute accordingly.