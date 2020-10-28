South Orange: Scotland Road Paving Scheduled October 29-31

South Orange

Oct-28-2020

From the Township of South Orange:

The Village has been notified by the contractor performing the paving on Scotland Road that the work will start on Thursday, October 29th in the evening, weather permitting. The work will continue on Friday, October 30th in the evening and should be completed by Saturday morning. If it rains on Thursday, then the work will start on Friday and be finished on Monday, November 1st.

If you have any questions please contact the Village Engineer, Salvatore Renda (973) 378-7715 ext. 7706.

Or, contact the Essex County Engineering Department at (973) 226-8500.

Residents should expect delays in the area and plan their commutes accordingly

