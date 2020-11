From South Orange Township:

Help the Village choose the new designs for a community facing logo and associated treatments.

Please click on https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/966MMKB and watch the short video that describes how the Village worked to arrive at this point. Once the video is completed, please scroll down and answer the questions. Complete the survey by Friday, November 27, 2020 for your vote to be included.

Thank you for your time and participation.