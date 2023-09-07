South Orange Sensory Activation Vehicle Puts Events in Reach for Neurodivergent Residents

In recent months, local events have been getting more accommodating for neurodivergent community members in Maplewood and South Orange.

Recently, Together We Bloom announced a partnership with Maplewood Township to bring a sensory friendly quiet room to DeHart Community Center during Maplewood Porchfest.

Also this summer, neighboring South Orange introduced its Sensory Activation Vehicle (SAV) which “is outfitted to provide a safe and calming experience for neurodivergent individuals, those with PTSD or others who might become overwhelmed at a large event. It is equipped with sound-proofing, low lighting, air conditioning, as well as tactile activities. The purpose of the vehicle is to allow those who need a space to relax and decompress, allowing them to return to the event when ready.”

The SAV made its debut at Floods Hill for Summer Nights and National Night Out.

South Orange Village President Sheena Collum says that the SAV will also be at Community Day, Hola Fest and the Health Fair over the next month. Look for a formal ribbon cutting this fall.

Collum raised $30,000 to fund the vehicle through her annual birthday fundraiser and a GoFundMe page last November. She noted that the vehicle would be available for events in South Orange and Maplewood and thanked the 200-plus donors, including [words] Bookstore in Maplewood which made an “amazing” $5,000 contribution.

“Thank you all again (so much) for making this happen!” Collum told contributors on Facebook. “We really do have such a sensational community, especially a 30-person Host Committee that rocked this out!”

South Orange residents and SOMA organizations can request use of the SAV through the SOPD Community Relations department by submitting an application request form to nloreno@southorange.org and jalbino@southorange.org.

All interested parties should read the policy and requirements here to ensure safe and effective use of the SAV before submitting an application request form. The vehicle is available on a first-come, first-served basis.