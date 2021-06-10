CommunitySchools / KidsSouth Orange

South Orange Teen Librarian Keisha Miller Named Librarian of the Year by NJ Library Association

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From the South Orange Public Library: 

Exciting news!

During its annual Honors & Awards ceremony yesterday, the New Jersey Library Association bestowed its highest honor, Librarian of the Year 2021, on our very own Keisha Miller!

The Librarian of the Year award is given to “recognize exemplary recent achievement by a New Jersey librarian making a significant contribution,” who will “serve as a role model, enhancing the image of librarianship and advancing the positive visibility of libraries to the community.”

We can’t think of anyone better! Through her work at SOPL, developing the summer VolunTEEN program and creating award-winning social justice programs, to her work with NJLA, providing valuable guidance to fellow colleagues in matters of inclusion and equity, Keisha’s award is well deserved.

Make sure to congratulate Ms. Keisha next time you’re in the library!

