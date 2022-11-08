South Orange to Honor 2 Veterans Who Gave Their Lives in Operation Iraqi Freedom

The Township of South Orange Village is inviting the community to a special Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:00 am at the Memorial Rock located at the South Orange Duck Pond.

The township will place a plaque for Major Dwayne M. Kelley and Lance Corporal Edward “Augie” Schroeder who both lost their lives in Operation Iraqi Freedom. “This plaque placement is an important part of ensuring that these heroes are not forgotten,” reads a notice on southorange.org. The event will take place rain or shine. The Duck Pond is located in Meadowland Park.

South Orange Trustee Summer Jones notes that the last plaque added to Memorial Rock was Vietnam veterans. “Both families will be here for this very special event with Lance Corporal Edward ‘Augie’ Schroeder’s family flying in from Ohio.”

Veterans Day

Friday, November 11, 2022

10:00 am – 11:00 am

Memorial Rock

Lance Corporal Edward A. Schroeder II

April 10, 1982 – August 3, 2005

Operation Iraqi Freedom

United States Marines

3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division

Columbia High School Graduate, Class of 2000

Articles and Information

Major Dwayne M. Kelley

May 25, 1960 – June 24, 2009

Operation Iraqi Freedom

United States Army Reserve

432nd Civil Affairs Battalion

Detective Sergeant First Class with the New Jersey State Police

Articles and Information