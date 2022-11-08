South Orange to Honor 2 Veterans Who Gave Their Lives in Operation Iraqi Freedom

The Township of South Orange Village is inviting the community to a special Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:00 am at the Memorial Rock located at the South Orange Duck Pond.
The township will place a plaque for Major Dwayne M. Kelley and Lance Corporal Edward “Augie” Schroeder who both lost their lives in Operation Iraqi Freedom. “This plaque placement is an important part of ensuring that these heroes are not forgotten,” reads a notice on southorange.org. The event will take place rain or shine. The Duck Pond is located in Meadowland Park.
South Orange Trustee Summer Jones notes that the last plaque added to Memorial Rock was Vietnam veterans. “Both families will be here for this very special event with Lance Corporal Edward ‘Augie’ Schroeder’s family flying in from Ohio.”
Veterans Day
Friday, November 11, 2022
10:00 am – 11:00 am
Memorial Rock
Lance Corporal Edward A. Schroeder II
April 10, 1982 – August 3, 2005
Operation Iraqi Freedom
United States Marines
3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division
Columbia High School Graduate, Class of 2000
Major Dwayne M. Kelley
May 25, 1960 – June 24, 2009
Operation Iraqi Freedom
United States Army Reserve
432nd Civil Affairs Battalion
Detective Sergeant First Class with the New Jersey State Police
