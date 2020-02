The South Orange Board of Trustees and CBAC will host a 2020 Budget Workshop on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at SOPAC, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange, NJ. In 2019, the South Orange Village Trustees adopted a $37.7 million budget with a 1.99% tax levy increase. Read about the 2019 South Orange budget process here. Find South Orange township budget and financial documents for years 2011 through 2019 on the South Orange Township website here.