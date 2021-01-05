South Orange to Host Forum on Energy Aggregation on January 21

Note: In March 2019, a consortium formed by Glen Ridge, Maplewood, Montclair, South Orange and Verona called the Sustainable Essex Alliance (SEA) awarded a 17-month cooperative energy contract to Direct Energy Services. That contract expired in December 2020 and proposals received for the next round of contract did not meet the SEA pricing criteria; therefore, all residents participating in SEA Round 1 program were temporarily transitioned back to electric supply with PSE&G. On November 4, 2020, the SEA accepted new bids for Round 2 and awarded a contract to Energy Harbor, the low bidder, for an 18-month contract which will begin in March 2021. Maplewood and South Orange are hosting public forums to update residents.

Maplewood is hosting its forum on January 14. Find out more here.

From South Orange Township via southorange.org:

Energy Aggregation Public Meeting

Public Information Meeting – January 21, 7:30 p.m.

On January 21 at 7:30 p.m. there will be an online public information session. Industry experts from SEA’s energy consultants, Gabel Associates, will join Village officials to answer questions from the public about the energy aggregation program.

The Village has set up a group email address to allow residents to post questions prior to the meeting and during the meeting.

Email questions: [email protected]

The event will be held via WebEx like Board of Trustees meetings. Log-on information is below and can also be found on the Village calendar.

Event number (access code): 179 885 8010

Event pass code: soenergy

Event time: Thursday, January 21, 2021 7:30 p.m., Eastern Standard Time

Event address for attendees:

https://southorange.webex.com/southorange/onstage/g.php?MTID=e2ee6d5b944bf00c59a64300192e92348

To join by phone: 1-408-418-9388 United States Toll

From Maplewood Township:

Energy Aggregation – Recent Charges & Public Information Session