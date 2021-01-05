South Orange to Host Forum on Energy Aggregation on January 21

Note: In March 2019, a consortium formed by Glen Ridge, Maplewood, Montclair, South Orange and Verona called the Sustainable Essex Alliance (SEA) awarded a 17-month cooperative energy contract to Direct Energy Services. That contract expired in December 2020 and proposals received for the next round of contract did not meet the SEA pricing criteria; therefore, all residents participating in SEA Round 1 program were temporarily transitioned back to electric supply with PSE&G. On November 4, 2020, the SEA accepted new bids for Round 2 and awarded a contract to Energy Harbor, the low bidder, for an 18-month contract which will begin in March 2021. Maplewood and South Orange are hosting public forums to update residents.
Maplewood is hosting its forum on January 14. Find out more here.
From South Orange Township via southorange.org:
Energy Aggregation Public Meeting
Public Information Meeting – January 21, 7:30 p.m.
On January 21 at 7:30 p.m. there will be an online public information session. Industry experts from SEA’s energy consultants, Gabel Associates, will join Village officials to answer questions from the public about the energy aggregation program.
The Village has set up a group email address to allow residents to post questions prior to the meeting and during the meeting.
Email questions: [email protected]
The event will be held via WebEx like Board of Trustees meetings. Log-on information is below and can also be found on the Village calendar.
Event number (access code): 179 885 8010
Event pass code: soenergy
Event time: Thursday, January 21, 2021 7:30 p.m., Eastern Standard Time
Event address for attendees:
https://southorange.webex.com/southorange/onstage/g.php?MTID=e2ee6d5b944bf00c59a64300192e92348
To join by phone: 1-408-418-9388 United States Toll
From Maplewood Township:
Energy Aggregation – Recent Charges & Public Information Session
If you have questions about recent PSEG charges, call Jesse Castellanos at Gabel Associates, at 855-365-0770. For current and historic information about the Township’s Energy Aggregation please read the Township’s website at https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.
On January 14, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., the Township will host a virtual public information session about the Energy Aggregation program.
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://twp-maplewood-nj-us.
Passcode: 363919
Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +13017158592,,99463915689#,,,,
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833
Webinar ID: 994 6391 5689
Passcode: 363919