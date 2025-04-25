South Orange Village Sends Off Retiring Police Chief

South Orange Village turned out to send off Police Chief Ernesto Morillo on his last day, applauding him as he walked out of the South Orange Police Department headquarters and made his way to his vehicle for formal goodbye over the police radio.

South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum recorded it live on Facebook, where she sent Morillo off with a “smooch” and “I love you” and apologized to villagers for “all the traffic” caused by the event.

Morillo was with the South Orange Police Department for 20 years, rising up through the ranks from patrol officer, detective, sergeant and lieutenant to become chief three years ago.

“I want to thank the community and the officers of the South Orange Police Department. There are none better,” he said over the radio while sitting in his vehicle. “To the governing body, my Mayor Sheena Collum, for having the faith in me to allow me to do this job and lead this department. 9-5-4, signing off.”

Over the radio, came back a voice from headquarters, congratulating Morillo, badge number 954, on his retirement, saying he had served

“Chief Morello’s hard work, dedication and sacrifice have left its mark on the officers under his command. He leaves the department in the capable hands of many of the same officers that he trained and mentored. …We thank you for your service. We wish you and your family good health and success, in all your future endeavors. Chief, we’ve got it from here.”

