South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo Announces Retirement, Effective April 30

‘From South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo:

After 29 years of service, effective April 30, I will be retiring from the South Orange Police Department. I have had no greater honor in my career than to serve the community of South Orange Village. For the last 3 plus years, I have had the honor to serve as Chief of Police of this great Department. Along with this great group of officers, I have grown and have developed a great understanding of what it is to be a servant leader.

I want to thank Mayor Sheena Collum and the entire elected body for having the faith and trust in me to lead this department. I want to extend a special thank you to Councilwoman Dr. Olivia Lewis -Chang who worked closely with me and offered me support and encouragement in my efforts to transform this police department. I want to extend a thank you to our Town Administrator Julie Doran for being a great partner as we executed many new initiatives, at a dizzying pace, and set a new direction for this police department. I want to thank all of my fellow Department Heads in this great municipality who were a pleasure to work with and all of the stakeholders and residents of this great community. I want to thank all of the Law Enforcement partners in Essex County that our police department has built great relationships with, and at every level here in New Jersey and federally as well.

I would like to extend my appreciation to my entire Command Staff and especially to Deputy Chief Stephen Dolinac and Captain Adrian Acevedo and Sergeant Nick Lonero. These three men are not only my teammates in leadership, but have been close friends for over 20 years. To all the lieutenants and sergeants that make this place run every day, your future is bright. Lean into the department and never forget the value you bring to the table. You may not hear it daily, but you are appreciated.

I want to thank every support staff member that we have here from our Dispatchers, to our civilian personnel who come to work every day and ensure that our duties are performed seamlessly. A special thank you to my Administrative Assistant (Ret.) Detective Mark Garrett who wears more hats than anyone can imagine and has been my sounding board and confidant for over two decades.

To the Officers and Detectives who make up the backbone of this organization. You are and always have been the face of this Police Department. You are the first and last line of defense. You are exposed to all that is good and sad in this community and keep a high chin at all times. My success as Chief rests solely on your shoulders. You are the very best that Law Enforcement has to offer. You hear every cry and respond with bravery and honor and a sense of responsibility to serve everyone that lives, works and visits this beautiful community. I leave you with an incredible sense of pride and thank you for executing every order.

Lastly I want to thank my family, my wife and three beautiful children, to whom I dedicate my every effort to do what was right. Thank you for being my sanctuary, my safe place where I rest my head and open my heart. Where I could share the ups and down of every shift and how it made me feel. Thank you for not judging me when I was irrational and an emotional rollercoaster. Thank you for keeping me grounded and supporting my every endeavor. The four of you continue to be my inspiration. Because of you, I leave with no regrets.

God Bless you all and God Bless the South Orange Police Department.

Chief Ernesto Morillo

