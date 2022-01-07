South Orange: Winter Storm Watch, No On-Street Parking Tonight Jan. 6

From the Township of South Orange Village:
In anticipation of tonight’s snowfall, the South Orange Office of Emergency Management has declared that parking on streets will be prohibited from 10:00 pm on January 6, 2022 until noon on January 7, 2022. Any cars on the street will be subject to ticketing or possibly towing.
In addition, Essex County Executive DiVincenzo has declared a Snow Emergency, effective at 7:00 pm on January 6, 2022. The purpose of the declaration is to enforce traffic regulations and/or no parking and tow-away zones on County roads, which are Irvington Avenue, South Orange Avenue, North and South Wyoming Avenue, Scotland Road and Valley Street.
Non-emergency information and requests for service can be submitted via Report a Concern at http://www.southorange.org/
Thank you and please stay safe!
This message was sent by South Orange Village, NJ.