South Orange: Winter Storm Watch, No On-Street Parking Tonight Jan. 6

From the Township of South Orange Village:

In anticipation of tonight’s snowfall, the South Orange Office of Emergency Management has declared that parking on streets will be prohibited from 10:00 pm on January 6, 2022 until noon on January 7, 2022. Any cars on the street will be subject to ticketing or possibly towing.

In addition, Essex County Executive DiVincenzo has declared a Snow Emergency, effective at 7:00 pm on January 6, 2022. The purpose of the declaration is to enforce traffic regulations and/or no parking and tow-away zones on County roads, which are Irvington Avenue, South Orange Avenue, North and South Wyoming Avenue, Scotland Road and Valley Street.

Non-emergency information and requests for service can be submitted via Report a Concern at http://www.southorange.org/ 597/SO-Connect or by downloading the GovAlert app on your mobile phone. Understand non high priority requests may not be responded to immediately.

Thank you and please stay safe!

This message was sent by South Orange Village, NJ.