Supt. Bing Calls Out Antisemitism, Offers Message of Peace & Safety During Hanukkah

One day after sending a “message of support and solidarity” following the shootings in Bondi Beach and Brown University, South Orange-Maplewood Supt. Jason Bing sent a more pointed message decrying antisemitism in his Hanukkah message to the community:

Dear SOMSD Families,

As the Festival of Lights illuminates our homes, we extend our warmest wishes to all our students, families, and staff celebrating Hanukkah. It is my desire that this would be a time for hope, reflection, tradition, and joy for our Jewish families. Yet with a heavy heart, I must also convey our grief, anger, and solidarity with the Jewish community in light of the attack that took place over the past weekend.

Once more we have had to bear witness to an antisemitic attack, this one in Bondi Beach, Australia. We stand resolutely with our Jewish families and unequivocally condemn this heinous act and all acts of antisemitism, hatred, and intolerance, whether they occur in our community or around the world. These acts of violence and prejudice have no place in a civil society.

Please know that the School District of South Orange and Maplewood is steadfastly committed to providing a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for everyone. We support you, and we will continue to work every day to ensure that all members of our community feel valued and protected.

It is our hope that even in the midst of these awful circumstances, our families can stand together in the light that we share and celebrate Hanukkah together.

Respectfully,

Jason Bing

Superintendent of Schools

