Think Spring! Cougar Soccer & South Orange Rec Soccer Signups Are Open

From Cougar Soccer:

Registration is now open for soccer this spring. Cougar Soccer Club offers programs for all ages – from preschool to middle school – and all ability levels. Cougar Soccer, a 501c3, is the only registered non-profit soccer club practicing in Maplewood and South Orange and has been servicing the community for more than 50 years and offers teams. Financial aide is available and the club makes every effort that no child is turned away for financial reasons.

Academy Program

For the youngest soccer players – born between 2019 and 2015 – the Academy program offers skills practices and weekend scrimmages. Professional trainers run each practice. The program runs for 8-10 weeks starting in mid-April (after fields open for the season in Maplewood). Learn more and register here.

South Orange Rec Soccer

Cougar Soccer is once again proud to partner with the South Orange Rec Department to bring recreation soccer back to South Orange and Maplewood after hiatus. Rec soccer is for children in birth years 2014 to 2009. Professional trainers partner with parent coaches for one practice and one game each week. Learn more about about South Orange soccer and register here.

Tryouts for 2023-24

For older children seeking a more competitive environment, Cougar Soccer Club offers its full year travel soccer program. Tryouts for next year will be held in late April to form teams for 2023-24. Travel soccer is for children in birth years 2015 to 2008. Tryouts are free but all players must be registered to tryout. Learn more here.

Volunteers needed!

Cougar Soccer Club is run by a volunteer board and supported by a team of community members. No soccer skills or knowledge is needed for most volunteer spots. If you are interested in volunteering please reach out.