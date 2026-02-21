Maplewood Police Blotter: Attempted Residential Burglary and Arrest for Burglaries to Motor Vehicles

From the Maplewood Police Department:

Police Blotter

Feb. 19, 2026 – BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: At approximately 10:01 a.m., MPD responded to a residence located on Midland Boulevard, for a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle. The caller reported that an unknown subject was observed entering into a motor vehicle that was parked in front of a residence. The caller reported that the unknown subject was last seen on walking towards Warren Road. The caller described the subject as a black male wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, and possible Adidas sweatpants with white stripes. The male subject was later located and identified as 20-year-old Irvington resident, who was subsequently placed under arrest and charged with Burglary to a Motor Vehicle.

Feb. 19, 2026 – BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: At approximately 10:25 a.m., MPD patrols responded to a residence located on Essex Road, for a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle. The caller reported that he had observed an unknown male subject inside of his supervisor’s vehicle. The caller reported that the unknown male then exited the vehicle and proceeded to head south on foot toward Maplecrest Park. The caller described the subject as a black male, wearing a black mask, black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, and possible Adidas sweatpants with white stripes. While canvassing the area MPD was able to locate the male described by the caller on Springfield Ave. Through on-scene investigation, the 20-year-old Irvington resident was placed under arrest and charged with Burglary to a Motor Vehicle.

Feb. 17, 2026 – ATTEMPTED RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY: At approximately 03:39 a.m., MPD patrols responded to a residence located on Berkshire Road, on a report of an attempted residential burglary. The caller reported that she heard knocking sounds coming from the first floor. When she went downstair and opened the front door she observed three unknown male subjects dressed all in black, fleeing the property. The males were then observed getting into a white sedan and fleeing the area. While canvassing the exterior of the residence patrols observed the front window screen ajar. This incident is still under investigation.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

