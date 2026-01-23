Realtor Allison Ziefert on The Myth of ‘Perfect Timing’ in Real Estate and What Actually Matters

From the Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group:

Every real estate cycle brings with it a familiar question: Is now the right time?

We hear it from buyers waiting for rates to shift, from sellers wondering whether they should hold out for the perfect moment, and from longtime homeowners who sense change coming—but aren’t sure when to act. The idea of “perfect timing” is deeply ingrained in how people think about real estate.

The truth is more nuanced.

Yes, real estate markets do follow an arc. There are seasonal patterns, long-term trends, and moments of heightened demand. But after years of working closely with buyers and sellers here in Maplewood and South Orange, we’ve learned this: the most successful moves are rarely about catching the perfect moment. They’re about making a well-prepared decision that aligns with real life.

Yes, Seasonality Is Real—Especially Locally

Let’s start with the data, because it matters.

Historically, homes in our area do sell for more, on average, when they are listed in the spring. Buyer activity tends to peak between March and June, when families plan moves around the school calendar and inventory expands just enough to spark competition.

That pattern is reflected clearly in local numbers and you see this in our December 2025 market reports for each town.

Here is our latest market report for South Orange:

Here is our latest market report for Maplewood:

In Maplewood, the highest average sales-price-to-list-price ratios in 2025 occurred in late spring and early summer, with March and April standing out, when homes sold for roughly 114–122% of list price on average, well above other months.

In South Orange, a similar trend emerged. The strongest list-to-sale price ratios also clustered in the spring months, with April and May showing peak performance, averaging roughly 113–115% of list price, before moderating later in the year.

Keep in mind that these homes were likely listed a month or two before closing. And also note that these statistics are averages.A home that is well prepared, well priced and properly marketed will perform well at almost any time of year.

So yes—there is a seasonal advantage to spring listings, and it’s real. But here’s where timing alone becomes an incomplete strategy.

Why Waiting for “Perfect” Timing Can Backfire

What the data doesn’t capture is how many people miss opportunities by waiting for everything to line up perfectly.

Markets are only obvious in hindsight. The best months to list, the best year to buy, the “right” moment to move—those things are always clearer after the fact. In real time, they’re cloudy. And when people wait for certainty, they often end up reacting instead of choosing.

We see this play out in a few common ways:

Buyers who wait for conditions to feel safer, only to feel rushed later

Sellers who delay preparation and miss the window they were aiming for

Homeowners who know they want a lifestyle change, but stay put because the timing doesn’t feel perfect

Ironically, the desire to time things flawlessly can create more stress, not less.

What Matters More Than Timing

In our experience, three factors matter more than market timing alone.

Lifestyle alignment

The best moves are driven by how people actually live. Light, layout, outdoor space, walkability, commute, proximity to family, room to grow—or to simplify. When a home supports daily life better, the decision tends to hold up over time, regardless of the market cycle.

Financial readiness (not perfection)

This doesn’t mean stretching to the limit or waiting for ideal conditions. It means understanding your numbers, feeling comfortable with the trade-offs, and knowing how different scenarios would affect you. Confidence matters more than optimization.

Emotional readiness

Some moves are about stepping toward something new. Others are about letting go. Either way, clarity beats urgency. The strongest decisions come from intention, not pressure.

What We’re Seeing on the Ground Right Now

Locally, we’re working with clients across the spectrum.

Some are preparing quietly—months in advance—so that when spring arrives, they’re ready to act decisively. Others are choosing to list outside the traditional peak because the property is well-positioned and the timing works for their lives. And some are deciding not to move yet, after walking through the options and realizing that waiting feels right.

All of those outcomes can be successful.

The common thread isn’t timing—it’s preparation, perspective, and having the right information early.

Strategy Over Perfect Timing

The goal in real estate isn’t to outguess the market. It’s to make a decision you’ll feel good about six months—or six years—from now.

Spring may offer an edge statistically, and in many cases, it does. But the strongest results come when timing is paired with thoughtful planning, realistic expectations, and a clear understanding of personal priorities.

If you’re thinking about a move—even loosely—the most valuable first step isn’t acting quickly. It’s understanding your options clearly.

If you’d like to learn more about our approach, explore local market insights, or start a low-pressure conversation about what’s possible, you can contact us at the Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group at [email protected]. Whether a move happens this year or later, having clarity—and the right guidance—makes all the difference.