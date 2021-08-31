South Orange Downtown Welcomes Seton Hall Back to Campus

From South Orange Downtown

South Orange Downtown welcomes the Seton Hall community back to campus with exclusive offers from participating businesses, downtown shopping and restaurant guides and celebratory blue banners throughout the downtown.

“Seton Hall is an important part of our community and we want them to feel connected to our downtown and experience what makes the downtown special,” said Melissa Hodge, Executive Director of South Orange Downtown. “Whether it’s movie night, dinner with friends, local shopping or just strolling through the district, South Orange Downtown will be a treasured part of their college experience.”

Participating downtown businesses are offering discounts and special offers with a valid Seton Hall ID card.

















Participating retail businesses include:

Ambiance Jewelers (53 South Orange Ave): 10% off All Year Long

Cafe Word Bookstore (108 South Orange Ave): 10% off All Year Long

Dawn Opticians (63 2nd St): 20% off a complete pair of RX glasses, 10% off RX contact lenses

Kitchen a la Mode (19 South Orange Ave): 10% off All Year Long

Little Shop of Hip Hop (111 South Orange Ave): 10% off Welcome Back Week

Liza’s Fashion Designer Label for Less (131A South Orange Ave): 20% off All Year Long

Sadie’s (65 Valley Street): 20% off for Welcome Back Week

South Orange Frame Shop (6 Sloan Street): 20% off year round

Sparkhouse Toys (9 Village Plaza): 10% off All Year Long

South Orange Pharmacy (73 South Orange Ave): 10% off Welcome Back Week.

Participating restaurants include:

BGR (9 South Orange Ave): 10% off All Year Long

Chipoba Cafe (50 South Orange Ave): Free Bubble Tea with $30 purchase

The Dancing Blender (121 South Orange Ave): 10% off All Year Long

Grid Iron Waffle Shop (12 South Orange Ave): 10% off All Year Long

New Great Wall (133 South Orange Ave): 10% off All Year Long

Pandang (8-12 Village Plaza): 10% off dinner menu only

Papillon 25 (25 Valley St): 10% off

Pirates Pizza (133 South Orange Ave): 10% off All Year Long

Tito’s Burritos (6 South Orange Ave): 20% off every Monday

Town Hall Deli (74 First St): 10% off

Participating services businesses includes:

BCB Bank (200 Valley St): Campus Checking account with no monthly fees and no minimums

Garden of Edith (54 South Orange Ave): 10% off

Lucky 7’s Barbershop (10 W South Orange Ave): 10% discount

Lumie Salon (260 Valley St): 10% discount

New Jersey Tae Kwon Do Chung Do Kwan (114 Valley St): 10% discount

SOPAC (1 SOPAC Way): $10 Student Rush tickets for SOPAC-presented performances

Steel McLean (4 Village Plaza): $25 haircuts all year long

Supercuts (7 Sloan Street): 20% off of haircuts & products

The UPS Store (4 South Orange Ave): 10% on Printing and 15% on banners through September 30th

Three Birds Yoga Studio (18 South Orange Ave): 20% off our Memberships and Class Packages

The Village at SOPAC (1 SOPAC Way): FREE admission through 9/12/21 with SHU ID

Yoni Kreger Salon (9 South Orange Ave): 20% off all services and products

All of the Seton Hall Welcome Back special offers, as well as the shopping and restaurant guides, can be viewed at https://www.southorangedowntown.org/seton-hall-welcome-back.

About South Orange Downtown

Originally founded in 1991 as a Main Street Organization, South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses. We are the longest-operating Main Street Community in New Jersey. Our mission is to strengthen the vitality of the downtown business district by supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones to improve the Village’s retail mix; raising funds for improvement and public art projects; producing events that complement existing stores and services; maintaining a clean, safe, and pedestrian-friendly downtown; and helping our governing body manage new development while preserving the attractive architectural legacy of the downtown area. The organization is run by an Executive Director and a volunteer board of directors made up of property owners, business owners, residents and other stakeholders. The organization produces key downtown events, including Summer Saturdays, Farmers Market, Hometown Holiday, the Under Cover Music Fest and more. For more information, visit www.southorangedowntown.org.