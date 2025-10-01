South Orange Honors CASA With Proclamation for 40 years of Child Advocacy

The South Orange Village Council honored Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Essex County (CASA Essex) with a proclamation in honor of its 40 years of advocacy on Monday.

In 2026, CASA will celebrate its milestone anniversary of volunteer service to children who are in foster care, having been removed from their homes because of abuse, neglect or abandonment. The proclamation outlines how since its founding, CASA has worked to provide a critical safety net of advocacy, mentorship and support for the most vulnerable children in the county. It has recruited and trained more than 1,600 community volunteers to serve as court-appointed through the years.

As of July 2025, according to the proclamation, CASA advocates were actively supporting 332 foster children in Essex County, working tirelessly to help secure safe, stable and permanent homes for each one.

These volunteers play a vital role by serving as the eyes and ears of the court, it says, ensuring that the needs and best interests of the children are prioritized within the judicial and child welfare systems.

CASA Executive Director Marla Higginbotham told the Council that “it’s the volunteers who step up and make what we do possible so that the youth that are abused and neglected and placed into foster care are not overlooked, as they often are,” she said, acknowledging local volunteers Lester Jacinto and Phoebe Schwinder.

Essex County has 600 youth in foster care — the second highest number in the state — and CASA is only able to serve about half of them, she said, emphasizing that the more volunteers they have, the more children they can serve.

“There are about 300 youth that don’t have their own CASA advocate to speak up for them and make sure they don’t fall through the cracks,” she said. “We’re always looking for volunteers. So this kind of recognition helps us spread awareness to what we do.”

Those who are want to learn more can visit the CASA website at Casaessex.org. “It tells you how you can become involved and help the most vulnerable of our community,” Higginbotham said.