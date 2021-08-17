Cougar Soccer Academy Registration is Open for Boys and Girls Birth Years 2014-2018 

From Cougar Soccer Academy

Registration is STILL OPEN for the Fall 2021 Cougar Soccer Academy season! Girls and boys birth years 2014-2018 are eligible, and new players are welcome.

Academy soccer is designed to help develop your child’s soccer skills in a fun and encouraging environment.

Program highlights:

U8 (birth year 2014): Practices 2x per week from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. You choose either Mon/Wed or Tues/Thurs. Games played on Saturday mornings around 11 a.m. Cost $350.

U7 (birth year 2015): Practice 1x per week from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. You choose the day: Mon, Tues, Wed, or Thurs. Games on Saturday mornings around 9:45 a.m. Cost $260.

U6 (birth year 2016): Practice 1x per week from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. You choose the day: Mon, Tues, Wed, or Thurs. Games on Saturday mornings around 9:45 a.m. Cost $260.

U4U5/Mini-Kickers (birth year 2018): Single session on Saturday mornings. Cost $200.

The 8-10 week program starts in early September.

For more information on the Academy program, please visit: https://cougarsoccerclub.com and click on the registration link at the left of the home page. Or, you can go directly to https://go.teamsnap.com/forms/277621 to register.

If you are a local parent of a player, and would like to volunteer to help the program this fall, or have questions, please email: cougarsoccerclub.academy@gmail.com.