AnnouncementsMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSponsored

Cougar Soccer Academy Registration is Open for Boys and Girls Birth Years 2014-2018 

by Cougar Soccer Academy
written by Cougar Soccer Academy
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Cougar Soccer Academy

Registration is STILL OPEN for the Fall 2021 Cougar Soccer Academy season! Girls and boys birth years 2014-2018 are eligible, and new players are welcome.

Academy soccer is designed to help develop your child’s soccer skills in a fun and encouraging environment. 

Program highlights:

U8 (birth year 2014): Practices 2x per week from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. You choose either Mon/Wed or Tues/Thurs. Games played on Saturday mornings around 11 a.m. Cost $350.

U7 (birth year 2015): Practice 1x per week from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. You choose the day: Mon, Tues, Wed, or Thurs. Games on Saturday mornings around 9:45 a.m. Cost $260.

U6 (birth year 2016): Practice 1x per week from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. You choose the day: Mon, Tues, Wed, or Thurs. Games on Saturday mornings around 9:45 a.m. Cost $260.

U4U5/Mini-Kickers (birth year 2018): Single session on Saturday mornings. Cost $200.

The 8-10 week program starts in early September.

For more information on the Academy program, please visit: https://cougarsoccerclub.com and click on the registration link at the left of the home page. Or, you can go directly to https://go.teamsnap.com/forms/277621 to register. 

If you are a local parent of a player, and would like to volunteer to help the program this fall, or have questions, please email: cougarsoccerclub.academy@gmail.com.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Commits to Renaming...

August 17: Essex County Reports 88,090 (+139) Cases...

Outdoor Lunchtime, Increased Distancing Planned for South Orange-Maplewood...

More Good News for Maplewood Village: Coda to...

Realtor Vanessa Pollock Announces Issue 2 of the...

Maplewood Recreation’s Weekly Themed Kids Camp 2021 Wrap Up

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE