Elevated by The CannaBoss Lady Dispensary Opened on October 21 with Bustling Block Party 

From Elevated by The CannaBoss Lady Dispensary:

On Saturday, October 21, 2023, Elevated by The CannaBoss Lady Dispensary celebrated its grand opening at a block party event that brought together fellow business owners, residents, cannabis industry vendors, delicious food and great music from 4:20 to 8:00 pm. Owner Jill Cohen is the first to open an adult-use recreational dispensary in Essex County that is solely woman-owned.

A special thanks to the event sponsors, Maplewood Township, and local officials present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including Mayor Dean Dafis, Deputy Mayor Deborah Engel, Committeeperson Vic De Luca and Committeeperson Nancy Adams.

























There was a special charity raffle at 6:30pm to support the Emergency Fund for Israel. Jordan Vaughter of the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey led the raffle. The first 50 guests received a raffle ticket for a chance to win a fabulous gift basket from Medusa and beloved local Maplewood merchants Kimaya Kama, Garubo Salon, Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique, and Maker Muse. In their commitment to aid Israel, CannaBoss Lady will donate $1,000 on behalf of this raffle.

“The CannaBoss Lady has experienced exponential growth this year. We were named CBD Shop of the Year in June and two months later soft opened our luxurious dispensary Elevated by CannaBoss Lady. I am proud of the diverse, passionate team we have in place to serve our community with the high-touch service we have become known for. A big thank you to our clients for supporting us since 2021. I also want to thank Maplewood Township and our block party sponsors because without them, this event would not have been possible,” shared Jill Cohen, founder, The CannaBoss Lady.





























Grand opening sponsors included Luna Stella, Palmer’s, Fernway, Miss Grass, Verano, Airo, TerrAscend, Martin’s Handmade Pretzels, Cactus Charly, Palmer’s, Jamaican cuisine by Audley Grant (a CannaBoss Lady budtender), Cookies, Ascend, The Botanist, and Maplewood Wine & Liquor. Jill Cohen was styled by Julie Perlow-Green, Retail Therapy; makeup by Lisa Gimigliano; hair by Arianna, Victory Salon; and Cannabis jewelry by Shella Eckhouse, Kind Fine Jewelry.

Elevated by The CannaBoss Lady Dispensary is located at 9 Highland Pl, Suite 1, Maplewood, NJ. Hours of operation are 7 days a week, 10 am – 8 pm. Learn more at cannabosslady.com

About Jill Cohen, Owner & Founder The CannaBoss Lady

A South Orange resident, Jill Cohen is the owner and founder of The CannaBoss Lady CBD Boutique and Elevated by The CannaBoss Lady Dispensary. Ms. Cohen began her career in the advertising industry as a sales and experiential events specialist. She has more than 20 years of experience in business development, building relationships with top executives and event planning. Before she pivoted into the cannabis industry, she was executive vice president at the International Advertising Association where she managed financial operations, implemented operational strategies, and sold sponsorships to key international advertising executives. Her true passion has always been cannabis health and wellness because it supported her recovery from extreme anxiety and panic attacks caused by her tumultuous childhood. She found relief and healing from the medicinal power of the hemp plant. This led to an educational journey where she became a Certified CBD Consultant and brand ambassador for Potency no. 710 and TribeTokes. In 2021, she founded The CannaBoss Lady boutique, the first women-owned CBD storefront in Maplewood Village, New Jersey. Learn more at TheCannaBossLady.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.

About The CannaBoss Lady

The CannaBoss Lady was founded in 2021 as a women-owned CBD shop in the tri-state area and expanded in 2023 with Elevated by The CannaBoss Lady Dispensary. The CBD shop offers a highly curated marketplace for online or in-person shoppers with a wide range of high quality CBD. The dispensary caters to those with a refined taste and believe that cannabis can transform lives into an elevated experience when properly used. The dispensary offers a 5-star experience that starts with the luxurious, friendly environment with highly trained budtenders ready to guide every customer on their journey. The CannaBoss Lady educates and empowers women to make knowledgeable choices when selecting cannabis products. Learn more at TheCannaBossLady.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.