Announcements Real Estate South Orange Sponsored

Hilltop Estate & Appraisal Services To Host Estate Sale in Beautiful Newstead Home June 26 & 27

By Hilltop Estate & Appraisal Services access_timeJun-24-2020

From Hilltop Estate & Appraisal Services

This sale is in a beautiful South Orange home and includes many great items, ready for your home!  

Items for sale include furniture for living room, dining room, den and bedroom, decorative pillows, mirrors, bookcases, books, dishes, glassware, artwork, kitchenware, upright freezer, picture frames and collectible items from traveling abroad, luggage, tools and garage miscellaneous, patio furniture, kitchenware. Come take a look!

Sale will be on Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27 at 154 Brentwood Drive, South Orange from 9:30a to 3:00p – no early birds please!

Masks required to enter the home and social distancing must be observed. If required, Hilltop Estate Sales will control entry so that social distancing can be observed.

For more information please go to:  https://www.estatesales.net/NJ/South-Orange/07079/2565072

Contact Person: Jen Steig Strugger — phone: (917) 968-0780

Other Stories

  • Hilltop Estate & Appraisal Services To Host Estate Sale in Beautiful Newstead Home June 26 & 27
  • Virtual Summer Solstice Wine Tasting with Hank Zona and the Adult School
  • South Mountain YMCA Presents its 2020 Virtual Duck Race Wrap Up
  • The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School Children's Summer Program Will Be Online