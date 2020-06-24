Hilltop Estate & Appraisal Services To Host Estate Sale in Beautiful Newstead Home June 26 & 27

From Hilltop Estate & Appraisal Services

This sale is in a beautiful South Orange home and includes many great items, ready for your home!

Items for sale include furniture for living room, dining room, den and bedroom, decorative pillows, mirrors, bookcases, books, dishes, glassware, artwork, kitchenware, upright freezer, picture frames and collectible items from traveling abroad, luggage, tools and garage miscellaneous, patio furniture, kitchenware. Come take a look!

Sale will be on Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27 at 154 Brentwood Drive, South Orange from 9:30a to 3:00p – no early birds please!

Masks required to enter the home and social distancing must be observed. If required, Hilltop Estate Sales will control entry so that social distancing can be observed.

For more information please go to: https://www.estatesales.net/NJ/South-Orange/07079/2565072

Contact Person: Jen Steig Strugger — phone: (917) 968-0780