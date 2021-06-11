AnnouncementsArts & CultureCommunityHolidayMaplewoodSponsored

Juneteenth Kick-Off Event ‘A Celebration of Black Poetry, Music, and Art’ to be held on Sunday, June 13th on the Yale Corner

by Springfield Avenue Maplewood
written by Springfield Avenue Maplewood
From Springfield Avenue Maplewood

Springfield Avenue Maplewood (SAM) and Maplewood Arts Council announce a Celebration of Black Poetry, Music, and Art. The event will be held on Sunday June 13th from 12PM to 2:30PM at 1866 Springfield Avenue in Maplewood @ Yale Corner 

Highlights include: 

This event is the kickoff event for a week’s worth of Juneteenth events in Maplewood/South Orange. Maplewood Arts and Culture’s website lists the full calendar, culminating with a series of special events on Juneteenth (June 19th) itself.  

This event was sponsored by many local businesses:
Le Petite Academy
HLS Juice Bar & Grill
Cornbread Kitchen
Astah’s Fine Art Gallery
Maplewood Bike Shed
General Store Cooperative

For more information, visit

https://www.springfieldavenue.com/news/2021/6/7/a-celebration-of-black-poetry-music-and-art

Or email info@springfieldavenue.com

