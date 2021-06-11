Juneteenth Kick-Off Event ‘A Celebration of Black Poetry, Music, and Art’ to be held on Sunday, June 13th on the Yale Corner

From Springfield Avenue Maplewood

Springfield Avenue Maplewood (SAM) and Maplewood Arts Council announce a Celebration of Black Poetry, Music, and Art. The event will be held on Sunday June 13th from 12PM to 2:30PM at 1866 Springfield Avenue in Maplewood @ Yale Corner



This event is the kickoff event for a week’s worth of Juneteenth events in Maplewood/South Orange. Maplewood Arts and Culture’s website lists the full calendar, culminating with a series of special events on Juneteenth (June 19th) itself.



Le Petite Academy

HLS Juice Bar & Grill

Cornbread Kitchen

Astah’s Fine Art Gallery

Maplewood Bike Shed

General Store Cooperative

For more information, visit

https://www.springfieldavenue.com/news/2021/6/7/a-celebration-of-black-poetry-music-and-art

Or email info@springfieldavenue.com