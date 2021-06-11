Juneteenth Kick-Off Event ‘A Celebration of Black Poetry, Music, and Art’ to be held on Sunday, June 13th on the Yale Corner

From Springfield Avenue Maplewood
Springfield Avenue Maplewood (SAM) and Maplewood Arts Council announce a Celebration of Black Poetry, Music, and Art. The event will be held on Sunday June 13th from 12PM to 2:30PM at 1866 Springfield Avenue in Maplewood @ Yale Corner
Highlights include:
- Welcome from Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee
- Poetry reading organized by the Maplewood Arts Council’s Black Lives Matter Poetry Project
- Music by Greg Bufford and friends
- Kid’s art project by Express Yourself Studios
- Ice cream from Urban Cone
- Craft vending by BodyGarbage, the Ethically Creative, Lunher Candles, KANEA Candles, Hibara Designs, Lipology by Ari, TieBro, and Bare Essentials
This event is the kickoff event for a week’s worth of Juneteenth events in Maplewood/South Orange. Maplewood Arts and Culture’s website lists the full calendar, culminating with a series of special events on Juneteenth (June 19th) itself.
This event was sponsored by many local businesses:
Le Petite Academy
HLS Juice Bar & Grill
Cornbread Kitchen
Astah’s Fine Art Gallery
Maplewood Bike Shed
General Store Cooperative
For more information, visit
https://www.springfieldavenue.com/news/2021/6/7/a-celebration-of-black-poetry-music-and-art
Or email info@springfieldavenue.com