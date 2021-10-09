Learn About South Orange Downtown at the Annual Public Meeting on October 20

From South Orange Downtown

The public is invited to learn more about South Orange Downtown (formerly known as the South Orange Village Center Alliance) at the non-profit organization’s annual public meeting scheduled for Wednesday, October 20th at 9 a.m via Zoom. During the meeting, viewers will have the opportunity to learn more about events, programming and the businesses that make up the downtown business district. It is also a chance for residents to meet and engage with the organization’s staff and volunteer board members and to learn more about how to get involved with and support South Orange Downtown.

“Our organization and the downtown businesses have experienced a lot of changes in the past year, including our recent rebrand from the South Orange Village Center Alliance to South Orange Downtown. We want to share those changes with the community and engage in honest conversations,” stated Melissa Hodge, Executive Director of South Orange Downtown. “This is a great opportunity to learn more about what’s happening downtown and how you can get involved.”

All residents, downtown business owners and property owners are invited to attend the Annual meeting. RSVPs are invited at www.southorangedowntown.org.

About South Orange Downtown

Originally founded in 1991 as a Main Street organization, South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 non profit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses. South Orange Downtown is the longest-operating Main Street Community in New Jersey. The organization’s mission is to strengthen the vitality of the downtown business district by supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones to improve the Village’s retail mix; raising funds for improvement and public art projects; producing events that complement existing stores and services; maintaining a clean, safe, and pedestrian-friendly downtown; and helping the governing body manage new development while preserving the attractive architectural legacy of the downtown area. The organization is run by an Executive Director and a volunteer board of directors made up of property owners, business owners, residents and other stakeholders. The organization produces key downtown events, including the Under Cover Music Fest, Summer Saturdays, Farmers Market, Hometown Holiday and more. For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.