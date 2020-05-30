Lydia Johnson Dance Summer Camp Announces At-Home Format

From Lydia Johnson Dance

Our beloved Lydia Johnson Dance Camp will happen this summer with an at-home format. We are very excited about this new curriculum. We have done much research and are planning camp weeks designed to be both fun and to keep our dancers moving, creating, learning, and happy. Camp will run July 6-24. Register for 1, 2, or all 3 weeks.

We are now offering 2 camp choices. Both take place on the Zoom platform where we can use the advanced feature of “break out rooms” to create small group projects!

(NEW!) – Mini Dance Camp for 3-6 yr olds: 1 hour 9:30-10:30, 3 days a week (M, W, F) for 3-6 year olds.

The tuition is $60 a week.

For 3-6 yr. olds our Mini Dance Camp includes movement stories, creative games, structured free dance, dance with a prop, show and tell, musical interludes, dancing the roles in story ballets, and of course age appropriate skill building of ballet basics

Dance Camp for 1st grade through early high school: 2 Hours 9:30-11:30 M-F

The tuition is $195 per week.

For 6 years- through early high school our Dance Camp at Home includes Ballet, Contemporary, Choreography with dance history, Dancer of the Day- focusing on great dancers of our time, “snack and chat” break, dance scavenger hunts, dance games and choreography workshops allowing our creative dancers to develop their own dances with guidance and input. Using the Zoom platform’s “break out room” technology our classes will break into small groups for choreography and other dance experiences. We will have special Broadway Jazz and Hip Hop workshop days. LJD dancers and professional staff will teach a variety of dance classes each week. The day will start as it traditionally has with a fun Warm Up led by one of our teen interns and then an All Camp Meeting to outline the day. We will continue with many of our camp traditions such as “word of the week” and “make-a-dance” and our famed “name game”. As always LJD welcomes new dancers of every level.

Joyful June Dance Classes: – All Levels

Begins June 4th on Thursdays, this 3 week class series in June will explore Broadway Jazz, Hip Hop, and Contemporary/LJD Repertory for all levels. A preschool and K-2 Ballet class is also offered on Saturdays starting June 6th. Cost is $45 or $55 depending on level. We will take rolling admissions if you miss the June 4th start date. Classes are perfect for a child who wants to try something new.

Register for all the above at this link: https://dancestudio-pro.com/online/lydiajohnsondance

More info at this link to our website: https://www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com/dance-camp-2020-at-home

Scholarships are available. Please reach out directly to Lydia should your family need financial assistance or if you have questions about curriculum or placement: [email protected]. As a not-for-profit, LJD annually gives many children the opportunity to dance who would otherwise not be able to.