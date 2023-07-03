AnnouncementsMaplewoodSponsored

Maplewood Library Foundation Receives Solar Grant of $100,000

written by The Maplewood Library Foundation
From The Maplewood Library Foundation:

The Maplewood Library Foundation is excited to share that EBSCO (a provider of library technology) has awarded us a Solar Grant of $100,000 towards the installation of a solar array on our new library! MMLF was one of three grant recipients, out of 90 applicants.

“Receiving the EBSCO Solar grant will help offset energy costs of what we are calling the ‘Library of the Future’. The Maplewood Library has been the heart of the community for more than 100 years and with this grant, we are looking to update our space into one that is sustainable, inspiring and accessible,” said Ben Cohen, President of the Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation.

The EBSCO Grant is a much appreciated win that brings us closer to our goals of building a world-class library for all, but we still have a ways to go. If you want to help the Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation, please join our campaign!

