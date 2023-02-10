Maplewood Tap Water May Temporarily Taste Different Starting Late February

Starting the week of February 20, Maplewood residents may notice “a slight taste and smell of chlorine in their water” as New Jersey American Water temporarily changes the water treatment process.

NJAW representatives say that the water will remain safe to drink.

Although NJAW also provides water to the township of South Orange Village, officials there tell Village Green that their water will not be affected.

From New Jersey American Water:

New Jersey American Water Plans for Temporary Treatment Change in Water Treatment Plants Serving Central and Northern Parts of the State