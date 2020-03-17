Announcements Arts & Culture Business Government Maplewood Sponsored

Maplewood Township Seeks a Director of the Division of Arts & Culture 

By Maplewood Township access_timeMar-17-2020

From Maplewood Township

The Division Director serves as the cultural ambassador for the Township of Maplewood and provides leadership and strategic direction for the Division, articulating the positive impacts of arts and culture in and for the Township. The Division Director reports to the Director of the Department of Community Services.

Duties and responsibilities are included in the job description in the link below:

https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/home/news/were-hiring-0

Please send resumes and cover letters to [email protected]

Please use “Director of Arts & Culture” in the subject line of your communication.

