Maplewood Village Alliance Seeks Village Manager

From Maplewood Village Alliance

The Board of Directors of the Maplewood Village Alliance SID has an opening for the Village Manager position, effective Monday June 14, 2021.

The position is a work-from-home position and is approximately 25 hours per week. Hours are flexible with some evening meetings and weekend events. Responsibilities include: managing the daily activities of the special improvement district, developing goals and strategies consistent with the Alliance’s mission statement, working with merchants and property owners, coordinating with volunteer representatives of the community and governmental groups on programs of common interest including events, promotions, policies and projects, retail recruitment, supporting the Board of Directors and aiding the work of committees. Must be computer literate, including Word, Excel (or Google Docs) and Quicken. Organizational, marketing and public relations skills are necessary. Will interface with and coordinate design, graphics and financial consultants. Non-profit and/or government experience a plus, but not required.

Those interested should submit their resume by Friday, May 14th to:

John James, President

Maplewood Village Alliance

PO Box 1360

Maplewood, NJ 07040

or forward with Email to: MaplewoodVillageAlliance@yahoo.com