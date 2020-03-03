Online Courses with SOMAS — Learn From the Comfort of Your Own Home

From the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

Did you know that The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School offers online learning? For those who want to learn a new skill, enhance a current one or even forge a new career path, the SOMAS online learning section offers the flexibility and affordability to help you achieve your goals. Choose from either six-week Fundamental Skills Courses or comprehensive Career Training Programs, all offered entirely online.

The Fundamental Skills Program offers a wide variety of courses, each consisting of 12 lessons and running for six weeks (with a two-week grace period at the end). Classes are project-oriented and include lessons, quizzes, hands-on assignments, discussion areas and supplementary links. You can complete any of these courses from your home or office and at any time of the day or night. New course sessions begin on the third Wednesday of each month. For a full list of courses click here.

The Career Training Programs are for those interested in transitioning to a new career path, earning industry certification or looking for a jump on the competition. Programs are designed by a team of professionals from each respective field, providing you with effective web-based learning programs. Certificate Programs prepare you to take industry certification exams and may include exam costs in the tuition. Instructors/mentors are actively involved in your online learning experience, responding to any questions or concerns, as well as encouraging and motivating you to succeed. You can begin these programs at any time and then learn at your own pace. Upon successful completion of all required coursework, you will receive a Certificate of Completion from The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School. Each course includes everything you need, including textbooks. For a full list of programs click here.