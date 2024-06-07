Pollock Properties Group Announces Seller Success Stories, Community Events and Updates, and New PPGU Classes

Pollock Properties Group:

It was an exciting Spring market for Pollock Properties Group with so many happy Sellers! June is looking like a good time, starting with our joint FUN FOOD DRIVE for MEND with The Weekday School in South Orange on Saturday June 8th! PPGU is back in session with a Home Buyer Webinar and, back by popular demand, a Home Design Workshop LIVE at our design + staging Warehouse. Come peek at our staging inventory and learn the basics of design from the real estate team that is Powered by Creativity!

HOMES:

Our sellers have really been leaning into our simple 7-step sales program, “The P7” and the results speak for themselves!

349 Montrose Ave, South Orange

List Price: $1,650,000

Sale Price: $1,900,000

28 Hart Drive North, South Orange

List Price: $929,000

Sale Price: $1,350,000

341 N Wyoming, South Orange

List Price: $1,199,000.00

Sale Price: $1,704,000.00

26 Village Green Court, South Orange

List Price: $789,000

Sale Price: $875,000.00

78 Roland Ave, South Orange

List Price: $625,000

Sale Price: $730,000.00

697 Prospect St, Maplewood

List Price: $1,799,999.00

Sale Price: $1,804,000.00

EVENTS & COMMUNITY UPDATES:

SATURDAY, JUNE 8, 10am – Noon – FUN FRESH FOOD DRIVE

Pollock Properties Group is joining forces with Weekday School for a FUN community event and food drive! Our goal is to collect 1,000 lbs of FRESH FOOD for Mend NJ. Weekday School is a progressive school who uses the community as their classroom, and they have cooked up some fun arts & crafts projects like making picture frames, a wood painting project, loads of fun coloring projects, and the best produce related game we know … Cornhole! This FUN community event is a chance to get to know your neighbors, learn about food insecurity in our area, and make a positive difference! Bring your fresh food donations and your family for an awesome day of giving back!

MEND is asking for these donations:

FRESH PRODUCE:

Potatoes, onions, carrots, bell peppers, apples, oranges, lemons.

NON-PERISHABLES:

Low-sugar cereal, peanut butter, canned tuna in water, whole wheat pasta, rice.

Help us break the scale!

VANESSA POLLOCK MUSIC INITIATIVE (VPMI) UPDATE

Last week, we had the privilege of celebrating the remarkable achievements of the Achieve Foundation’s Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative (VPMI) scholarship winners at Columbia High School. It was an end-of-year meetup filled with inspiration, gratitude, and the joy of witnessing the positive impact of community support on young lives.

Gathering together with the scholarship winners was a poignant reminder of the transformative power of education, particularly in the arts. Each student shared their journey, highlighting how the VPMI scholarships have not only provided financial support for music lessons or a new instrument, but that it also opened doors to opportunities they never thought possible like playing with world renowned composers, and DJing at major sporting events. From pursuing their passion for music, to gaining confidence and leadership skills, these students embody the spirit of resilience and determination. READ MORE

PPGU:

Class is back in session this month with 2 exciting opportunities to learn!

TUESDAY, JUNE 11, 8-9pm – HOME BUYER WEBINAR

Alex Felicetti & Sheri Greenman will be answering the most frequently asked questions about the process of buying a home, all from the comfort of your couch! REGISTER HERE for this FREE live ONLINE webinar.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29, 11am-NOON – HOME DESIGN WORKSHOP

Back by popular demand! PPG is known for our unique home design + staging, as part of our P7 Process, for selling homes at top dollar. But everyone at PPG has their own unique history with an approach to design and we are going to hear about them ALL. Join us LIVE AND IN-PERSON at our 5000 sqft Staging Warehouse with this panel of creative designers! They will cover best practices for loving your FOREVER home (and of course answer your questions if you want to design with resale in mind!) Our panelists:

PPG Founder & Creative Director, Vanessa Pollock

Lead Designer & Stager, Kitty Giordano

Realtor/Sales Associate, Denise Payne

Realtor/Sales Associate, Alexandra Felicetti

Realtor/Sales Associate, Sheri Greenman

We hope to see you around town!

WITH GRATITUDE – All the fine folks at PPG

#CareServeGive #ClosingforaCause

