Maplewood TC Member Deborah Engel Endorses Max Kravitz

Two candidates are vying for one nomination in the Democratic primary for Maplewood Township Committee on June 10, 2025: Jane Collins-Colding and Max Kravitz. Follow Village Green election coverage here.

The following endorsement is from Maplewood Township Committee Person Deborah Engel:

Dear Maplewood,

I’m excited to endorse Max Kravitz for Maplewood Township Committee.

It’s truly inspiring to see a 20-year-old Columbia High School graduate and third-generation Maplewoodian step up to help lead our town. But I’m not endorsing Max just because he’s young — though I do believe it’s both exciting and important to have younger voices represented in government. I’m supporting Max because he’s thoughtful, driven and full of vision and ideas that will move Maplewood toward a forward-thinking future.

Max and I share a vision when it comes to transportation policy. He’s passionate about alternative transportation options—implementing bike lanes, expanding jitney service availability beyond commuters and seniors, and creating safer, more sustainable ways for all residents to get around while reducing traffic on our streets. He’s also exploring how Maplewood can adapt to changes brought about by AI — a shift already affecting many of our neighbors employed in arts and entertainment. And he has a bold vision for how we communicate as a township, one that isn’t dependent on big tech companies like Meta, and for creating a strategic plan for arts and culture in our community.

Max has long been engaged in civic life. I first met him when he was still in high school—he interviewed me for the school newsletter during my own campaign for Township Committee. Even then, he had ideas to share and encouraged me to get involved with the Youth Advisory Committee, which he was part of. He saw the value of amplifying young voices and connecting generations through public service.

After the November election, Max made the remarkable decision to leave college in the south and move back home to serve the community he loves—the place where his grandparents lived, where his parents grew up, and where they now run a successful local business. For Max, this wasn’t just a career or education decision—it was a call to action.

Maplewood is lucky to have a leader like Max Kravitz stepping up. We talk about the next generation of leaders. The hope our youth bring. Let’s finally give this next generation a voice in government and a chance to lead.

I hope you’ll join me in voting for Max Kravitz for Maplewood Township Committee on or before June 10th.

Sincerely,

Deb Engel

Maplewood Township Committee

16-year resident of Maplewood