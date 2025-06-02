De Luca Endorses Jane Collins-Colding for Township Committee

Two candidates are vying for one nomination in the Democratic primary for Maplewood Township Committee on June 10 (early voting June 3-8), 2025: Jane Collins-Colding and Max Kravitz. Follow Village Green election coverage here.

The following endorsement was submitted by former Maplewood Mayor and current Township Committee member Victor De Luca:

I urge Maplewood Democrats to vote for Jane Collins-Colding in the Democratic Party Primary Election for Township Committee. Jane’s experience as an entrepreneur, activist and philanthropist is quite impressive. She is energetic and enthusiastic and will be a terrific addition to the governing body. And her voice as a Black woman is critically needed and will be a huge plus in our policy making.

Jane cares about her family and her community. In addition to her five children, with one in Tuscan Elementary School and another in Maplewood Middle School, she served as a foster mom to twenty children. She has been involved in efforts to assist families facing food insecurity and homelessness. And she has not forgotten about her roots in Liberia, building a school there and providing supplies to it students. In Maplewood she has worked on voter registration and mobilization and serves on the Seniors Advisory Committee. At the state level, Jane is the co-founder and chair of the New Jersey Black Empowerment Coalition.

Jane’s priorities on the Township Committee are spot on. She will focus on traffic calming, making our roads safer for pedestrians and bike riders and slowing down cars and trucks. She will keep Maplewood as welcoming, protecting our immigrant communities and our LGBTQ+ neighbors. Jane will invest in senior programming, affordable housing and environmental sustainability. She will organize to fight back against Trump’s attacks on our budget and values.

Jane is principled, compassionate, collaborative and effective. Her private sector success tells me that Jane will get things done in the public arena. She is strong, capable and independent.

Whether you are voting by mail, casting an early vote, or coming out on election day on Tuesday, June 10th, please join me in electing Jane Collins-Colding to the Maplewood Township Committee.

Vic De Luca

Township Committee Member and former Mayor

Maplewood, NJ