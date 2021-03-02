SOMA Cross Cultural Works Creates Community Cookbook to Help Local Food Pantries

From SOMA Cross Cultural Works

Did the pandemic help you find your inner chef — but now you are running out of cooking ideas? Look no further than the Taste of SOMA Community Cookbook, which will bring the world of food to your family kitchen. And it’s all for a good cause.

SOMA Cross Cultural Works (SOMA CCW), a 501(c)(3) non-profit, will publish its first community cookbook, which reflects and celebrates the diversity of South Orange and Maplewood, NJ. The cookbook has contributions from local home chefs of various ethnic and cultural backgrounds who shared their favorite family recipes — appetizers, main dishes, side dishes, desserts and a la carte recipes that will tantalize your taste buds.

Because these are difficult times, SOMA CCW will donate a significant portion of profits from cookbook sales to local food pantries to support community families in need.

SOMA CCW was launched in September 2017 as a way to bring the Diwali celebration to SOMA. Since then, it has broadened its mission to bring other successful — and free — community festivals to the community, including: Lunar Fest NJ, celebrating Lunar New Year; Hola Fest NJ, celebrating Hispanic Heritage month; and HAPI Fest NJ, celebrating Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

In addition to organizing free cultural festivals, SOMA CCW’s initiatives include partnering with the local elementary schools and public libraries, supporting local cultural events such as a Holi celebration, movie screenings, and more.

While the pandemic temporarily put a freeze on the cultural events, the cookbook is sure to enrich the community and will add multicultural pizzazz to your kitchen.

Please visit crossculturalworks.org to pre-order the Taste of SOMA Community Cookbook today.