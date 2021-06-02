SOMA Pride 2021 Presents a Month of Celebration and Events Open to All

From the Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture

SOMA PRIDE June 2021 is for Everyone!

SOMA PRIDE 2021 is a time for South Orange and Maplewood residents to come together AS ONE in celebration of all LGBTQ+ identities and allies collectively united. As we shine a light on LGBTQ+ issues with books, films, discussions, performances, picnics and parties, we mark how far we have come and recognize how much more there is to do.

On June 1st at 7:30pm during the Township Committee Zoom Meeting, Deputy Mayor and Maplewood’s first out and proud LGBTQ+ elected official, Dean Dafis ushered in PRIDE Month with the reading of a PRIDE Proclamation. Throughout June, Dean joins fellow colleagues, activists, community groups, friends, and allies across the State in honoring the contribution of LGBTQ equality advocates, and in celebration of community, AS ONE. Dean says, “In the words of my idol, Harvey Milk, HOPE is not silent. It is spoken through marches and rallies, it’s celebrated in our triumphs, it’s created through our struggle, it’s rooted in our love for one another, in peace, equality, and harmony. I’m truly proud of our diverse PRIDE program this June where we will raise our voices and lock hands after a year of being isolated, silenced and disconnected, after four years of being under attack and on the precipice of yet another big Supreme Court ruling on which our dignity and right to co-exist hang.”

PRIDE celebrations, flag raisings and proclamations are especially important this year. Creating space for visibility and affirmation, and offering opportunity for gathering saves lives, especially for trans and non-binary youth and LGBTQ persons of color. First transgender non-binary elected official in New Jersey and Vice President of the South Orange-Maplewood School District Board of Education, Shannon Cuttle acknowledges, “So far this year more than 200 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in over 33 states, making 2021 a record year with anti-LGBT legislation targeting LGBTQ+ persons especially trans youth. We need to stand together, in action and celebration during PRIDE month and throughout the year. Visibility matters! Representation matters! It can change lives! It can save lives!”

South Orange Trustee Bob Zuckerman adds, “We are thrilled to partner with and celebrate SOMA PRIDE. This past year has been a rough one, so it’s going to be especially meaningful to come together AS ONE community on June 2nd for our PRIDE flag raising. South Orange is hosting some great activities, including a Virtual PRIDE Trivia Night with SOPAC, and Drag Queen Bingo outdoors on Sloan Street with New Jersey’s very own Harmonica Sunbeam. Help us to embrace our diversity and celebrate with our LGBTQ+ residents and allies during the most fabulous month of the year!”

Mayor Frank McGehee states, “Maplewood is honored to celebrate PRIDE and to host a multitude of events every June, including PRIDE Fest, and our community is proud to be a leading voice and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights not just in June, but 365 days a year.”

As in-person gatherings begin again with New Jersey’s reopening plans, things are looking bright for reconnecting family, friends and community. In-person event highlights include Lavender Graduation, Equality March & Rally, Youth PRIDE Picnic, PRIDE Mini Film Festival, “This is our Story – A Coming Out Anthology” co-presented by interACT Theater Productions and Pleasant Valley Productions, “The View Upstairs” by Progressive Theater, and a Big Queer Block Party with SOMA Justice, North Jersey Pride, and Newark LGBT Community Center.

“SOMA has a rich, intersectional community that embraces diversity. Not only do we educate, raise awareness and show support to our LGBTQ+ friends and allies, we celebrate big time – AS ONE!

So grab your rainbow and come out and join us!!” – Sheena Collum, South Orange Village President

EVENT LIST

Visit www.somapride.com for updates, details, and links.

Preliminary lineup of events is as follows:

Webinar: LGBTQ+ Legislation and What It Means to Communities and Providers

June 1, 12pm – Virtual

LGBT Senior Housing

SOMA PRIDE 2021 – Township Committee Meeting PRIDE Proclamation

June 1, 7:30pm – Virtual

Maplewood Township Committee

PRIDE Month Flag Raising

June 2, 7pm – Flag Pole at South Orange Ave. & Irvington Ave.

South Orange Village, Maplewood Township

Lavender Graduation

June 3, 6:30pm – CHS Auditorium

Maplewood Township, South Orange Village, Columbia High School

SOMA Equality March & Rally

June 6, 10am – Ricalton Square to Town Hall

Maplewood Township, SOMA Action, SOMA Justice, Columbia High School

SOMA Youth Pride Picnic

June 6, 12:30pm – Springfield Ave Gazebo

Maplewood Township, SOMA Action, SOMA Justice, Columbia High School

Divine Feminist: An Anthology of Poetry & Art by Womxn & Non-Binary Folx

June 6, 5:30pm – Woodland West Side Yard

Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture

“In Between Land and Territories – Ali Asgar Virtual Presentation

June 10, 7:30pm – Virtual

Maplewood Library, Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture

PRIDE 2021 Mini Film Festival

“Tongues Untied” Documentary

June 11, 7pm – Woodland Great Hall

Maplewood Division of Arts &Culture

“Pink Boy” Documentary

June 12, 12:30pm – Woodland Great Hall

Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture

“As One” – Chamber Opera Digital Stream

June 12, 2pm – Woodland Great Hall

Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture

“Upstairs Inferno” Documentary

June 12, 7pm – Woodland Great Hall

Progressive Theater, Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture

“One Two Three” Book Discussion

June 14, 7:30pm – Virtual

[words] Bookstore

SOPAC Pride Trivia Night

June 17, 7:30pm – Virtual

SOPAC

Be Allies to our LGBTQ+ Friends and Families

June 17, 7:30pm – Virtual

CHS Spectrum Club, SOMA Two Towns for All Ages

Hilton Neighborhood Association

Virtual Pride 21 – Social Justice Power Hour

June 12, 7pm – Virtual

Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice

12th Equality Walk

June 12, 12pm – Atlantic City

June 13, 1:30pm – Montclair

Garden State Equality

North Jersey Pride Picnic

June 13, 3pm – Memorial Park Amphitheater

North Jersey Pride, Maplewood Community Services

Big Queer Block Party

June 18, 7pm – Maplewood Village

SOMA Justice, North Jersey Pride, Newark LGBT Community Center

“This Is Our Story” – A Coming Out Anthology

June 17 & 19, 7pm – OSPAC Outdoor Theater, West Orange

June 25 & 26, 8pm – The Burgdorff Center

+ Preshow LGBTQ+ Business & Resource Fair, June 25 & 26, 7pm

InterACT Theater Productions, Pleasant Valley Productions

Conversation with Alex Gino, Teen Author

June 24, TBD – Virtual

South Orange Public Library

“The View Upstairs” Musical

June 25, 26, 7:30pm – Woodland Great Hall

Progressive Theater

Morris County Pride

June 26, 11am – Morristown

Morris County Pride

Family Photo Day

June 26, 1pm – Farrell Field

South Orange Village Center Alliance, South Orange Village



Drag Queen Bingo

June 27, 1pm – Sloan Street

South Orange Village Center Alliance, South Orange Village

Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin with Q&A

June 28, TBD – Virtual Screening

SOPAC, South Orange Village

“Stupid Things I Won’t Do When I Get Old” with Author Steven Petrow

June 30, 7:30pm – Virtual

[Words] Bookstore

MONTH LONG



LGBTQI+ Artist Spotlights

Social Media/Website

Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture

“AS ONE” LGBTQ+ Youth Exhibit

1978 Art Center + Social Media

CHS Spectrum Club, Funky Fun Art, Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture

SOMAtv PRIDE Month Event Coverage

Channel 19 – Cablevision South Orange | Channel 22 & 44 – FiOS South Orange

Channel 35 – Comcast Maplewood | Channel 22 – FiOS Maplewood

Channel 24 – FiOS – Maplewood – Town Government Broadcasts Only

YouTube | SOMAtv.org

South Orange Maplewood Community Television

