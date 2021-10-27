SOMSD BOE Adequate Public Notice of Curriculum & Instruction Committee Meeting on Nov. 9

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education

ADEQUATE PUBLIC NOTICE

Curriculum & Instruction Committee Meeting

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

The Board of Education’s Curriculum & Instruction Committee, which is a committee of the whole, will be meeting on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 6:30 pm utilizing an online video conference platform. Since this is not a Board meeting, the public is welcome to watch but there will not be any public comments or official action.

JOIN WEBEX MEETING

https://somsd.webex.com/somsd/j.php?MTID=m7decc7ac451727b8c7fc350be6fbfa2e

Event number: 2338 776 9347

Event Password: SOMA1192021! (76621192 from phones)

JOIN BY PHONE

+1-408-418-9388 United States Toll

Access code: 2338 776 9347

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary