SOMSD BOE Adequate Public Notice of Curriculum & Instruction Committee Meeting on Nov. 9

by The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education
written by The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education
From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education

ADEQUATE PUBLIC NOTICE

Curriculum & Instruction Committee Meeting

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

The Board of Education’s Curriculum & Instruction Committee, which is a committee of the whole, will be meeting on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 6:30 pm utilizing an online video conference platform.  Since this is not a Board meeting, the public is welcome to watch but there will not be any public comments or official action.

JOIN WEBEX MEETING 

https://somsd.webex.com/somsd/j.php?MTID=m7decc7ac451727b8c7fc350be6fbfa2e 

Event number:  2338 776 9347

Event Password:  SOMA1192021! (76621192 from phones)

JOIN BY PHONE

+1-408-418-9388 United States Toll

Access code: 2338 776 9347

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary

