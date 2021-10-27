SOMSD BOE Adequate Public Notice of Curriculum & Instruction Committee Meeting on Nov. 9

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education
ADEQUATE PUBLIC NOTICE
Curriculum & Instruction Committee Meeting
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
The Board of Education’s Curriculum & Instruction Committee, which is a committee of the whole, will be meeting on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 6:30 pm utilizing an online video conference platform. Since this is not a Board meeting, the public is welcome to watch but there will not be any public comments or official action.
JOIN WEBEX MEETING
https://somsd.webex.com/somsd/j.php?MTID=m7decc7ac451727b8c7fc350be6fbfa2e
Event number: 2338 776 9347
Event Password: SOMA1192021! (76621192 from phones)
JOIN BY PHONE
+1-408-418-9388 United States Toll
Access code: 2338 776 9347
Eric Burnside, Board Secretary