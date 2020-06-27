South Mountain YMCA Announces Summer Camp Plans and Health & Safety Webinar

From the South Mountain YMCA

Summer Camp is on at the South Mountain YMCA! This summer, camp will be more important than ever for children. Camp provides kids an environment to be active, be themselves, and most importantly, create new and exciting memories. Camp has the power to connect youth from all backgrounds and zip codes. It allows children to reconnect with friends and form new friendships.

At the Y, we have always prioritized healthy and safety at camp. Since March, we have been providing child care for essential workers at 2 Emergency Child Care locations and strictly follow all guidelines and procedures State of New Jersey, American Camping Association and by local health departments.

We are ready & excited to bring summer fun to kids! We have limited capacity and availability. Online registration is available now through Tuesday, June 30 at 5pm. After which, camp registration will be in person at 13 Jefferson Ave., Maplewood.

CAMPS THAT ARE RUNNING:

YKnots 2: Entering Kindergarten only – Waitlist Only

YKnots 3: Entering 1st Grade only – Limited Availability

SOMAPY: Entering Grades 1 – 3

SOMAPY CLUBHOUSE: Entering Grades 4 – 7

Summer Discovery: Entering Grades 1-5

Global Arts: Entering Grade K – 3

Golf Camp: Entering Grade K-8 – Limited Availability

Half Day Field Fun: Entering Grades 1-6

CIT: Entering Grade 8 – 10

Creative Theater: Entering Grade 1 – 8

Expanded Camp Hours: 8:30am-5:30pm (Except Golf & Half Day Field Fun)

No AM/PM Care, No Swimming and Field Trips

We know camp will look different this summer and parents have many concerns and questions. Therefore, we are hosting a Summer Camp Health & Safety Webinar Monday, June 29 at 1pm lasting 30 minutes. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. RSVP here: https://bit.ly/37Lt5ba You will be able to ask questions to be answered during the panel discussion. Our webinar will focus on:

Preparing a safe environment for camp

Health and safety guidelines at camp

Cleaning and sanitizing procedures

Panel discussion with our camp directors

Please read our full Healthy and Safety Guidelines here.