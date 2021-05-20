South Orange Board of Adjustment to Hear Variance Application at June 1 Meeting

The South Orange Board of Adjustment is scheduled to hear a variance application to construct a wheelchair accessible garage at 16 Hart Drive North in South Orange at its June 1, 2021 meeting.

A letter dated May 9, 2021 notes that the applicants are seeking relief for side yard setback and lot coverage.

The Board of Adjustment meeting begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

See the full architectural plans and documentation here.

The meeting will be virtual and can be attended as follows:

https://southorange.webex.com/ southorange/onstage/g.php? MTID= ed7dfb7679f63c32ebf4d925d93e7f f5e

This link can be found on the South Orange Village website in the calendar section. The event number is 173 249 5513.

You must log on to the above website and pre-register in order to view the meeting. If you wish to only listen to the hearing but not participate please call (408) 418-9388 and enter passcode 173 249 5513.

Contact Information:

Dale Short (814) 321- 4824 or Justine Bylo (201) 563-8670