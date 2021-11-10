St. George’s Episcopal Church to Host Annual Holiday Gala on November 20

From St. George’s Episcopal Church

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to shop for a good cause. St. George’s Episcopal Church in Maplewood will host its annual Holiday Gala and auction to support St. George’s in its mission to work with organizations like MEND, Family Promise, First Friends, and North Porch. Tickets are on sale now for the in person Gala on November 20th from 7-10pm. There will be food, drink, music, and merriment, not to mention tons of amazing auction items, a holiday cake plate to buy your Thanksgiving pies and treats, and tables of additional antique, vintage, and other gift items for sale. The gala will feature some items for live auction only so buy your tickets and join us in person. However, if you can’t make it you can bid online NOW for the many wonderful items and services like vacation homes, PTW classes, kids and pet gifts, theatre tickets, fitness classes, tours, and more at https://accelevents.com/e/ stgeorgesholidaygala2021