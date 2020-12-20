The Achieve Foundation Thanks All Who Have “Achieved With Us” This Year

From the Achieve Foundation

Thanks to the generosity of this community, the Achieve Foundation has been able to respond to urgent educational needs in the South Orange-Maplewood schools. Coming together as a community, we’ve Achieved so much in support of families, students, and educators in spite of this being an extremely challenging year.

But don’t just take it from us, take it from some of the folks who have benefited most and Achieved With Us this year!

When the pandemic struck, Achieve pivoted their flagship free Volunteer Tutor Program to an online format and continued providing valuable academic support (and important social-emotional connection) for students during a very difficult and uncertain time.

One appreciative parent noted, “Achieve has really come to the rescue this year. The challenges and related confusion regarding distance learning during the Covid closure meant that extra help was needed more than ever. We are very grateful.”

The virtual tutoring program is up and running again districtwide this fall, with nearly 400 volunteers working remotely with elementary, middle and high school students. Tutors meet with students in pairs or small groups in supervised Zoom breakout rooms, and feedback from volunteers, students, parents and staff has been overwhelmingly positive.

The Foundation awarded 47 educator grants in 2020, valued at over $77,000.

“We’re proud to support the innovative work of our teachers, counselors, librarians, and administrators. Their dedication to our kids and community is inspiring — especially given the unique challenges of distance learning,” said Achieve Executive Director Eileen Collins Neri.

Achieve also raised over $40,000 for YMCA Scholarships, working In partnership with the YMCA, the Parenting Center and the SOMSD to ensure full scholarships for in-person educational support at the South Mountain YMCA for the most vulnerable students in the School District.

In the spring, in response to emergency needs within the District, the Achieve Foundation collaborated with the Parenting Center to fund 100 hotspot devices aimed at providing families with the connectivity needed to more effectively engage in distance learning.

“I am amazed at how Achieve continues to support the learning community and the community at large even during these difficult times,” said Sheila Murphy, Assistant Principal of the Seth Boyden Demonstration School.

But our work is far from done. At a time where the needs of our students and educators are so pronounced, we ask that you consider making a gift today if you are able. As the education foundation that serves the entire South Orange-Maplewood School District, Achieve depends on the community to provide much needed funds to address inequities across the schools. In fact, 80% of our donations come from the local community.

You can help us Achieve even more in the future. Please donate today.

The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood is a registered 501(c)(3) organization promoting high-quality public education that prepares SOMSD students for the future. To learn more, please visit achievefoundation.org.