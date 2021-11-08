The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School Announces Launch of Silent Auction Fundraiser

From The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School is hosting a SILENT AUCTION in conjunction with their online virtual musical event, Flying Ivories: Dueling Pianos. The Silent Auction goes live Monday, November 8th at 3pm and ends Monday, November 15th at 12pm.

Get a head start on your holiday shopping with amazing items like a membership to the Turtle Back Zoo, a custom home portrait, gift cards, photography lessons, sports memorabilia, a round of golf for 4, and much, much more! There’s something for everyone! The auction will go live Monday, November 8th at 3pm and is open to the general public. See all the fabulous auction items HERE

Live-streamed via Zoom, the Flying Ivories: Dueling Pianos fundraising event will feature NYC’s Flying Ivories, belting out an all-request singalong extravaganza. From Billy Joel to Aretha Franklin, from Sinatra to Metallica, from Johnny Cash to Katy Perry, New York’s premier Dueling Pianos company will play it all! The Dueling Pianos event is Saturday, November 13th from 7-9pm.

REGISTER HERE