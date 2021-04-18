The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School Releases Spring Catalog

From The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School has released their digital Spring catalog and many classes are starting soon.

The Active Mind section offers several art history classes with popular art history educator Janet Mandel, an Introduction to the Blues with musicologist and Columbia High School graduate Sean Lorre, as well as a course on Understanding Race in America through the Writings of James Baldwin with Dr. Ena Onami. There is even an opportunity for paranormal exploration with a lecture on Ghost Stories with paranormal investigators Epicedium Paranormal — both skeptics and believers are welcome to attend!

The Adult School offers classes in Business + Finance, Creative Arts, Culinary Arts, Fitness & Recreation, Home & Garden, Languages, Performing Arts, Personal Growth & Better Health, Technology and more. Although there are still plenty of classes being offered virtually, the spring weather means more outdoor classes are happening in person. Check the catalog for location details. And don’t forget to check out some exciting upcoming Day Trips. Sign up soon as spots are limited and fill up quickly.

More classes will be added throughout the semester so be sure to get on the mailing list — sign up at www.somadultschool.org!

Please spread the word by forwarding our catalog to your friends and family far and wide! The Adult School is a nonprofit organization and does not receive any taxpayer funding. We rely solely on the revenue from tuition and contributions from our vital community.