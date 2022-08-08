Arts & CultureMaplewoodSouth Orange

CHS Grad Helping Others Find ‘Creative Paths’ to Arts Careers August 27 at The Woodland

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Creative Paths:

If you’re interested in pursuing a career in the creative arts, check out the Creative Paths panel discussion on August 27th at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road, Maplewood, NJ. From 1-5 p.m., local professional musicians, filmmakers, artists, writers and more will discuss what it takes to work in a creative industry. Get the inside scoop on how creators are able to tap into the passion economy and make a living doing what they love.

Job fairs often don’t include discussions about becoming a professional painter, designer, audio engineer or photographer. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to engage with and learn from local people like McGraw Hill creative manager Lisa Cohen, music and video producer Frank Guastella, touring artist Stephane Wremble and ballet dancer and instructor Nancy Lushington.

Creative Paths is an event organized by Columbia High School 2021 graduate Sasha Sinkler, who has been organizing open mic events around SOMA since 2018. Before she goes away to college in England, she wanted to organize one last event to bring the whole community together. As with her other events, she is organizing this mostly solo with the help of her family and friends.

From 1-4 p.m., there will be panel discussions with people from different types of career paths, with live music performances in between. The last hour of the event will be open discussion for networking, socializing and more questions. No admission fee, and all ages are welcome!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Maplewood Police: Victim Struck in Head With Butt...

SOPAC Announces Its 2022-2023 Season

August 13, 14: Morrow Musical Theatre Camp ‘Moana...

August 9: Maplewood Planning Board Set to Review...

Maplewood Police Investigating Driveway Sealing Contractor, Offer Tips...

South Orange & Maplewood Town Leaders Want to...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE