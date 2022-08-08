CHS Grad Helping Others Find ‘Creative Paths’ to Arts Careers August 27 at The Woodland

From Creative Paths:

If you’re interested in pursuing a career in the creative arts, check out the Creative Paths panel discussion on August 27th at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road, Maplewood, NJ. From 1-5 p.m., local professional musicians, filmmakers, artists, writers and more will discuss what it takes to work in a creative industry. Get the inside scoop on how creators are able to tap into the passion economy and make a living doing what they love.

Job fairs often don’t include discussions about becoming a professional painter, designer, audio engineer or photographer. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to engage with and learn from local people like McGraw Hill creative manager Lisa Cohen, music and video producer Frank Guastella, touring artist Stephane Wremble and ballet dancer and instructor Nancy Lushington.

Creative Paths is an event organized by Columbia High School 2021 graduate Sasha Sinkler, who has been organizing open mic events around SOMA since 2018. Before she goes away to college in England, she wanted to organize one last event to bring the whole community together. As with her other events, she is organizing this mostly solo with the help of her family and friends.

From 1-4 p.m., there will be panel discussions with people from different types of career paths, with live music performances in between. The last hour of the event will be open discussion for networking, socializing and more questions. No admission fee, and all ages are welcome!