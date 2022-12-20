CHS Graduate SZA Lands Her First Billboard #1 Album with ‘SOS’

The world-renowned musical artist SZA — better known to her fellow Columbia High School Class of 2008 graduates as Solàna Rowe — has earned her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with “SOS”, which Billboard is calling “one of the biggest debuts of 2022.”

SZA’s debut album, “Ctrl” (2017), brought her five nominations — the most by a female artist — at the 2018 Grammys, including a nod for best new artist. Although she was shut out then, SZA won her first Grammy earlier this year for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance along with Doja Cat for their song “Kiss Me More.”

SZA was also nominated for an Oscar in 2019 for Best Original Song, along with Kendrick Lamar, for “All the Stars” from the international mega-hit Black Panther.

According to The New York Times, “SOS” features guest appearances by Travis Scott, Phoebe Bridgers and Don Toliver, along with an unearthed vocal track by Ol’ Dirty Bastard of the Wu-Tang Clan, who died in 2004. Billboard reports that SOS has had 405 million streams, a weekly record for an R&B album.

SZA was inducted into the Columbia High School Hall of Fame in 2018.