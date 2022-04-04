Solana Rowe, aka SZA, Columbia High Class of 2008 Grad, Wins Grammy

Solana Imani Rowe, better known as SZA, took home a Grammy award on April 3 for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance along with Doja Cat for their song “Kiss Me More.” Although she had been nominated numerous times previously — including five nominations in 2018 — this was SZA’s first Grammy win.

Rowe is a 2008 graduate of Columbia High School and a Maplewood native.

She thanked God, her ancestors, her team, her family and Doja Cat for the win. SZA also got an assist from Lady Gaga, whom she beat out along with Tony Bennett, as she made her way to the stage on crutches and a dress with a long train.

