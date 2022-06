On June 3, 2022, the CHS Counseling Center invited the community to join in person and virtually for Senior Recognition Night, when scores of students from the Class of 2022 were recognized for “outstanding characteristics of leadership, service, and commitment.” Students garnered honors for academics, service, language, science and mathematics, musicianship, arts, athletics and more.

See and download the list of honorees here:

Download (DOCX, 32KB)