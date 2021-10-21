Dueling Pianos: A Virtual Musical Fundraiser for the Adult School on November 13

From the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

Gather your friends and family for an exciting LIVE-STREAMED musical event where YOU control the show! Request songs, bid on silent auction items and raise money for the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School. Invite your friends & family from far and wide. It’s an incredible night of entertainment, no matter where you are!

Live-streamed via Zoom, this exciting fundraising event will feature NYC’s Flying Ivories Dueling Pianos, belting out an all-request singalong extravaganza. From Billy Joel to Aretha Franklin, from Sinatra to Metallica, from Johnny Cash to Katy Perry, New York’s premier Dueling Pianos company will play it all!

Our virtual entertainers, husband and wife Dueling Pianos team Steve and Jennie Luhmann have a combined 30 incredible years experience of musical talent and comedy that will surely be a blast for everyone! Donate and request your favorite songs, sing and dance the night away with us!

Local dynamic mixology duo The Barlingual Chicks have also created an exclusive signature cocktail for the event, the Flying Ivories Fizz, and will offer the recipe as well as a video demonstration ahead of time. Invite your friends, family and neighbors from all over to join you in a toast!

The evening will also feature a silent auction where you can bid on and win items like a guided eco river tour, a custom home portrait, a round of golf and lunch for 4 at the Maplewood Country Club…..and much more!

The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School was founded in 1933 during the Great Depression – a beacon of hope where the community could gather and everyone could afford to take classes. We are the oldest operating Adult School in NJ and were named a Local Legacy in 2000 by the Library of Congress. We strive to keep our class prices down so that we continue the tradition that our school was founded upon – a community school where people can gather to learn, stay informed and be entertained. The school is a nonprofit organization and does not receive any taxpayer funding and therefore relies solely on the revenue from tuition and contributions from our vital community to keep bringing all the wonderful classes to the children and adults of our amazing community. So WE NEED YOU! Sign up, share and invite your friends and neighbors. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Sample a taste of what the Flying Ivories have to offer here: https://vimeo.com/522508001

And register for the event here:

https://www.ssreg.com/som/classes/results.asp?string=Dueling