Eddie Palmieri, Bria Skonberg, and Jesse Cook Coming to SOPAC

In May and June, experience Latin music pianist Eddie Palmieri, trailblazing trumpeter Bria Skonberg and global guitar virtuoso Jesse Cook at the South Orange Performing Arts Center.

Below, more information on upcoming Jazz, Rhythm & Blues concerts at SOPAC.

Eddie Palmieri Latin Jazz Band

MAY 21

Eddie Palmieri is known as the “Madman of Salsa.” The 85-year-old ten-time Grammy winner and NEA Jazz Master has been tickling the ivories and composing electrifying music for over six decades. One of the finest pianists, Palmieri is a bandleader, arranger and composer of Salsa and Latin Jazz. His playing skillfully fuses the rhythm of his Puerto Rican heritage with the complexity of his Jazz influences: Thelonious Monk, Herbie Hancock, McCoy Tyner as well as his older brother, Charlie Palmieri. WATCH Eddie Palmieri live.

Bria Skonberg Quartet

JUNE 11

This multi award-winning trumpeter, singer and composer combines her signature sound of fiery horn playing and smoky vocals. She blends Jazz, Blues and beyond with storytelling and adventurous concoctions of classics and soulful originals. “I play Jazz because it’s the closest I can get to flying.…spreading joy, relating the human experience, and putting good into the world to counteract the negative,” says Skonberg. “I want to make music that makes people feel, and think.” WATCH Bria Skonberg live.

Jesse Cook: Tempest Tour II

JUNE 17

Jesse Cook is a global guitar virtuoso. The international appeal of this accomplished performer is reflected in a compositional style that mixes Flamenco with everything from classical and Jazz to Zydeco, Blues and Brazilian Samba. “If music can come from around the world and interconnect so beautifully to create this beautiful tapestry, maybe there’s something that music can teach us,” says Cook. WATCH Jesse Cook live.

Coming Fall 2022

Peabo Bryson

SEPTEMBER 10

Dubbed the King of Balladeers, Peabo Bryson is a two-time Grammy-winning vocalist. This legendary voice of love offers a timeless mix of Pop, Soul and R&B as only he can.

George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners

SEPTEMBER 15

A forefather of Funk, George Porter Jr. is best known as a member of The Meters, the New Orleans-based Grammy-winning R&B group he formed alongside Art “Poppa Funk” Neville, Leo Nocentelli and Joseph Zigaboo Modeliste.

The James Hunter Six

SEPTEMBER 23

British soulman James Hunter and his gritty, longstanding backing band bring you a sublime evening of no-nonsense Blues. Given their virtuosity, they have shared the stage with acts as diverse as Allen Toussaint, Sharon Jones and Van Morrison.

Billie & Blue Eyes presented by

John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell

The Songs of Frank Sinatra & Billie Holiday

SEPTEMBER 24

John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell are a dynamic duo who will transport audiences to the glory days of Jazz with masterful ease, capturing Holiday’s effortless grace and Sinatra’s cool swagger.

Delfeayo Marsalis

SEPTEMBER 30

Acclaimed trombonist, composer and producer Delfeayo Marsalis has also dedicated his career to music theatre and education. He is known for his “technical excellence, inventive mind and frequent touches of humor” (Los Angeles Times). A New Orleans native, he is the brother of renowned trumpeter Wynton Marsalis.

Bettye LaVette & Raul Midón

OCTOBER 7

Soul singer-songwriter Bettye LaVette has been called the High Priestess of R&B. Her “pure Blues growl” and commanding presence have earned this Grammy-nominated performer comparisons to Aretha Franklin and Tina Tuner. Blind since birth, Raul Midón lives in a world of sound. His easy tropical groove, lyrical sophistication, silky voice and flowing electric guitar are his signature.

Hot Sardines Holiday Stomp

DECEMBER 1

With the Hot Sardines, experience a raucous, razzle dazzle celebration featuring classic Jazz and Swing holiday favorites and original tunes performed by the eight-piece band. Their brassy horn arrangements and rollicking piano melodies combined with the vocals from a chanteuse will transport listeners to a past era.

