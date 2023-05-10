Arts & CultureCommunityMaplewoodSponsored

Elusive Sounds Maplewood to Hold 6th Record Fair + Music Extravaganza Sunday, May 21st

by Elusive Sounds Maplewood
From Elusive Sounds Maplewood:

Maplewood residents Charles Maggio and Jennifer Klein are hosting the 6th Maplewood Record Fair on Sunday, May 21st from 10AM-4PM at The Woodland.

Around 40 vendors will sell items that are music, art, movie, and collectibles related. Patrons will find an eclectic assortment of vinyl records, music paraphernalia, collectibles, vintage clothing, comics, books, and more! Vegan and vegetarian treats available.


Where?

The Woodland in Maplewood, NJ

60 WOODLAND ROAD, MAPLEWOOD, NJ 07040

https://www.thewoodlandnj.com/

When?

Sunday, May 21, 2023

10AM-4PM

Admission: $3, Under 18 free

Contact/questions/interested vendors:

Reach out to Charles Maggio or Jennifer Klein soundselusive@gmail.com

347-262-8736

Facebook event link:

https://fb.me/e/157KNQ1uD?mibextid=RQdjqZ

