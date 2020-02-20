Arts & Culture Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

Get Your Tickets for Columbia High’s ‘Matilda The Musical’ Before They Sell Out!

By access_timeFeb-20-2020

Online ticket sales for Columbia High School’s “Matilda The Musical” opened February 20. Showtimes are Fridays/Saturdays, March 13-14/20-21 @ 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays, March 15 abd 22 @ 3 p.m. Don’t miss the opportunity to see another amazing CHS production. Purchase tickets as soon as possible because they will sell out: http://bit.ly/3bPkMwp

Tickets on sale today. Go to Columbiamusicals.com to purchase.

You May Also Like

  • Get Your Tickets for Columbia High's 'Matilda The Musical' Before They Sell Out!
  • Scottsboro Boys, Trayvon Martin Birthday & More: Black History Month in Maplewood Feb. 14-18
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Has Surprise Visit with Vanguard Theater Company's Young Actors
  • Small Business Sneak Peek: The Local Yarn Store

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *